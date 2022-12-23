The Butler Did It: Butler Arrested at Airport After Buying $6,000 Worth of Alcohol on Former Boss’s Dime

Last Thursday police arrested a former Long Island butler at a Boston airport when he attempted to flee the country. The butler allegedly used his previous employer’s information to purchase thousands of dollars worth of booze.

Irish national, 34-year-old James Mounsey allegedly used his former employer’s information at a liquor store in Southhampton two months after he was fired according to 1010 Wins. Mounsey reportedly racked up a $6,000 liquor bill back in June of this year.

Southampton Town Police detectives attempted to get Mounsey to turn himself in. However, he refused to cooperate with authorities. Shortly after, officers filed a warrant for his arrest.

Then, Mounsey attempted to flee the country and return home to Ireland, but this did not work out for him. Instead, he was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Agents and arrested on Dec. 15 at the Logan Airport in Boston.

Authorities brought Mounsey back to New York where he was charged with grand larceny, identity theft and possession of stolen properties.

It is unclear what types of alcohol Mounsey was purchasing and where the alcohol is now, but it would be interesting to see that receipt. Regardless, with any whodunnit, it appears the old trope stands true, the butler did it.

