Captain Morgan Collabs with Jeweler to make Blingy Shot Glasses

Diageo owned, Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum has partnered with renowned jeweler Ben Baller to present a set of diamond-encrusted shot glasses for the “Captain on Ice” holiday campaign.

The new holiday-inspired collaboration features a pair of limited edition shot glasses coated in solid yellow gold with diamonds encrusted on the bottom marking the glass as “2 of 2.” The Captain Morgan and BB collaborative insignia run down the middle of the pair.

Baller commented, “With the creation of the shot glasses, Captain Morgan has afforded me to actually translate my jewelry craft into a more realistic perspective of who I really am.”

Along with launching the lavish glasses, Ben Baller also presents his signature drink of choice, The Ice and Spice, specially crafted with the Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum.

The self-proclaimed “best jeweler in the world” created a special cocktail to hallmark the occasion. The Ice and Spice features Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum in a seasonal flavor profile.

According to HypeBeast, “I wanted to create something that was a universal drink, something that’s not too difficult to make at home,” Baller explains. “You got an ounce and a half of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, an ounce of cranberry – half an ounce of lemon juice topped with seltzer water, garnished with cranberries, and fresh lemon garnish it’s just perfect.”

Drink Recipe

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounce Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

1-ounce cranberry Juice

½ ounce fresh lemon Juice

Top with seltzer water

Garnish: cranberries and lemon wedge

This isn’t Captain Morgan’s first foray into the jewelry world with Ben Baller. Throughout the run of the Captain on Ice partnership, Ben Baller has created several pieces for Captain Morgan including four custom, one-of-a-kind chains for the “Captain on Ice” collection.

To show some holiday spirit, Captain Morgan and Ben Baller are giving fans the opportunity to own these one-of-a-kind diamond-encrusted shot glasses with a sweepstakes. From now until December 18, Fans 21+ can follow @CaptainMorganUSA and @BenBaller on Instagram to find out how to enter the sweepstakes.

