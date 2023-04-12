Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum Spices up Look and Recipe With Real Madagascar Vanilla

Diageo-owned, Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is changing up its recipe with the addition of real Madagascar vanilla. The brand is also changing the bottle’s design to match the new liquid inside. To celebrate the brand is running a contest with the help of Tone Bell and Drew Afualo.

The Original Spiced Rum Still has natural flavors and spice, with notes of cinnamon, clove, dried fruit, caramelized sugar, and honey. Although the signature vanilla notes that the rum is known for are now sourced from real Madagascar vanilla.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Captain Morgan. With a fresh new look that highlights our elevated liquid, we are staying true to our roots and spicing it up,” says Anne Nosko, Vice President, Captain Morgan. “We’re dialing up our trademark taste with even more delicious ingredients for our loyal fans and new consumers to enjoy endless cocktail possibilities.”

The new bottle design still features the iconic buccaneer but the colors and design reflect a more classic vibe. With bold strokes of red and gold, the new bottle is eye-catching.

To show the versatility of the new Original Spiced Rum, Captain Morgan has teamed up with Comedian, Actor and Host, Tone Bell and Influencer, Host and author, Drew Afualo for its Battle of the “Badtenders”. These “badtenders” are not skilled mixologists but ordinary people.

The contest turns people with zero background in bartending into drink makers capable of making classic cocktails with Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum.

“I know a thing or two about what makes a delicious drink. I also know how to spot a bad one,” says Tone Bell. “Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum makes cocktails downright delicious, whether you like to keep it simple or show off a little – there’s no wrong way to enjoy it.”

Captain Morgan is calling on all “badtenders” 25+ to share their attempt at crafting a delicious cocktail on Instagram or Twitter. To enter, post an original cocktail creation using Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum (or non-alcohol alternative), include #BadtenderWorthyContest, and remember to tag and follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram or @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter. The contest will run through May 3.

“I’m no cocktail expert, but I do call the shots,” shares Afualo. “Think you have what it takes to put your cocktail skills (or lack thereof) to the test? I’ll be the judge of that.† See you in NYC, besties.”

Three finalists will be chosen to bring their best cocktails to the next level at the Captain Morgan Battle of the Badtenders in New York City on May 17. The winner will walk away with $10,000 and the Ultimate “Badtender” title and the opportunity for their winning drink to be featured in a limited-edition Cocktail Courier kit.

The new Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is now available on shelves with an ABV of 30% at a suggested retail price of $15.99.

Read Next:

Check out Reviews for Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold

Captain Morgan and Vita Coco Team Up For New RTD Spiked Coconut Water