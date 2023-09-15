Captain Morgan Rum Sets Sights on Boozy NFL Treasure Hunt

Commemorating its third year as the official spiced rum sponsor of the NFL, Captain Morgan is rolling out a treasure hunt complete with concert tickets and an all-expense paid trip to the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII.

The “clues” — QR codes that will begin popping up across social media feeds, TV spots, branded tailgates and bars — will guide fans toward football-themed riddles; this week’s asks what jersey numbers wide receiver Victor Cruz wore over the course of his career.

For the most part, prizes will include the expected assortment of Captain Morgan merchandise and football gear. Higher-tier rewards will include concert tickets to Bebe Rexha or Aminé, a Texas watch party with Victor Cruz and a “once in a lifetime” trip to the upcoming Super Bowl on February 14th.

“Get ready for a season of adventure because Captain Morgan is doing what it does best – spicing up fan experiences,” said Anne Nosko, VP of Captain Morgan. “So keep your eyes out for Captain Morgan this NFL season and maybe we’ll even catch you in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.”

In years past, Captain Morgan has leaned into its swashbuckling roots with Instagram money heists, digital escape rooms, blingy shot glasses and all manner of vaguely cheesy pirate-themed escapades.

Read Next:

“Playing to the Beat of Their Own Rum: 5 Musician Owned Rum Brands”

“6 Fantastic Black-Owned Rum Brands To Seek Out This Black History Month – and All Year!”

“Major Caribbean Rum Association Elects First Woman Chair in 50-Year History”

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter