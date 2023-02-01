Captain Morgan and Vita Coco Team Up For New RTD Spiked Coconut Water

Popular Diageo owned spiced rum brand, Captain Morgan, has partnered with the top-selling coconut water brand, Vita Coco, to make tropical ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. The new RTDs are called Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan and will join an ever-expanding lineup of popular canned pre-made rum cocktails.

“There’s a point every year when people are ready to kick winter to the curb, and Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan delivers the taste of the tropics that is synonymous with the fun of warmer days. And that’s what this collab is all about – keeping the spirit of summer going year-round,” said Anne Nosko, VP, Captain Morgan. “We jumped at the opportunity to work with the best in the business, to bring people Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan and now we’re all one sip closer to summer.”

Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is currently available in three different tropical flavors, Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri and Lime Mojito. The line of canned cocktails has an ABV of 5% in 12oz cans.

“Everywhere you go in the tropics, people are mixing their favorite spirit with coconut water,” said The Vita Coco Company Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Kirban. “Today, I am excited that Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is bringing the tropics to backyards and refrigerators everywhere. With as little effort as popping open a can, friends can gather at home and enjoy a coconut water cocktail that tastes as good as what they’d get on an epic vacation.”

In recent years, ready-to-drink cocktails have become one of the beverage industry’s biggest success stories. The market size shows continual growth with little signs of slowing. It appears that Captain Morgan is joining the canned cocktail bandwagon with its partnership with Vita Coco and its cola-based RTDs.

Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is on shelves now nationwide, wherever spirits-based RTD beverages are sold. The canned beverages have a suggested retail price of $14.99 per 4-pack.

Read Next:

Tip Top Proper Cocktails Release New Tropical Rum RTD to Lineup

Best Ready to Drink Rum Cocktails in a Can for a No Hassle Happy Hour

The 7 Best Places to Drink Rum in New Orleans