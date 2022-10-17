Man Caught on Video Breaking Into Restaurant Through Roof

A man was caught on video allegedly breaking into a restaurant this month in Venice Beach, California. Surveillance cameras installed inside the restaurant, Baja Cantina show the man entering through the ceiling and consuming the bar’s alcohol stock.

In the video, the man lowers himself down from the skylight before balancing on two rails. He then can be seen making his way to the bar. At this point, the man begins grabbing several liquor bottles from the top shelf and drinking straight from the bottle.

The video shows the man drinking what appears to be Don Julio, Midori Melon and other unidentified spirits. In the video, he guzzles tequila before continuing to rummage through the bar.

The man is said to have drunk a lot of booze, smoked cigarettes and damaged the property over the following two hours after breaking in.

It is suspected that the man climbed onto the roof of the restaurant and pried open the skylight. He then used the opening to get inside the restaurant.

According to the Inside Edition report, General Manager Piero Sanchez said, “It was a mess and cost us thousands of dollars.”

It was reported that the restaurant had to have everything in the alcohol stock at the bar thrown out for health reasons.

The next day restaurant workers found the man passed out on the floor inside the restaurant. It was reported that workers called the police and the man was arrested.

The manager claimed this man got into their outside bar on a previous occasion. After this first incident, the restaurant is said to have installed cameras.

The suspect is said to have been arrested and charged with burglary.