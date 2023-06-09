Caught on Video: Florida Man Steals Life-Size Captain Morgan Statue From Liquor Store

A Florida man recently managed to steal a life-size Captain Morgan statue from a liquor store. The incident occurred in Englewood, Florida on May 19. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office is on the hunt to find the man who plundered the statue.

Surveillance video shows a man removing the statue from a business in Englewood and placing it in the back of his pickup truck. The dog in the passenger seat was presumably his lookout for the heist of the iconic rum-smuggling pirate.

The sheriff’s office leaned into the pirate theme when asking for help identifying the alleged thief on its Facebook page.

The post read, “Aaarrgggghhhh ye able to identify this landlubber? The suspect in the video is seen removing a Captain Morgan statue from an Englewood business on May 19. His vessel be a blue, two-door pickup truck – and he seems to travel with a K9 first mate (’cause a human first mate would have told him this was a bad idea).”

According to ABC7, an employee of the liquor store, Ankit Patel said the statue is about six feet tall and sells for around $2,500 to $3,000 online.

“So many customers asking for it, do you want to sell it…and stuff like that, but after a couple of weeks someone came at night and stole it,” Patel said.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information relating to the incident and requests that anyone willing to help contact its non-emergency number.

