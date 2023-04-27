From Tropical Rum Cocktail Classics to Extravagant and Exclusive, a Chicago Bar Plans to Serve up an $800 Mai Tai Using Rare Rum

The Bamboo Room at Three Dots and a Dash is revamping its cocktail selection and plans to debut a new “innovative menu.” One of the more astounding offerings at this rum focused bar includes a Mai Tai with an $800 price tag.

Beverage Director Kevin Beary, Lead Bartender, Scott Kitsmiller and team created the new menu for the award-winning Chicago bar.

“The original mission behind The Bamboo Room was to celebrate rum, rhum agricole and Ron in refined and focused drinks across multiple cocktail styles. With this newest menu, we are still doing that while pouring some of the rarest and most unique rums available we haven’t yet featured from our library,” said Beary in a statement obtained by Lettuce.

The Bamboo Room’s Mia Tai will give patrons a taste of history because the bar plans to use the vintage 1940s J Wray Nephew 15-Year-Old Rum and a 1940s vintage Curaçao in honor of the original recipe.

In 1944, Victor Bergeron created the Mai Tai at the service bar in his Oakland restaurant. The recipe included 17-year-old Jamaican J. Wray Nephew rum, fresh lime, Orange Curaçao from Holland, rock candy syrup and French Orgeat. Then, he served the new experimental cocktail to his friend Carrie Guild from Tahiti.

According to Trader Vic’s, Bergeron said, “Carrie took one sip and said, “Mai Tai – Roa Ae”. In Tahitian this means “Out of this World – The Best”. Well, that was that. I named the drink “Mai Tai”.

Vintage rums can come with a hefty price tag and the Bamboo Room will only have about a dozen available according to NBC. The bar’s website that the Vintage Mai Tai by the Bamboo Room is coming soon so keep an eye out if you want to try this extravagant drink.

