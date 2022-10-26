Man Accused of Bank Robberies Connected With Alcohol Heists

A Chicago man accused of being connected with seven bank robberies at knifepoint and retail liquor thefts is set to appear in court today.

Over the past year, a Chicago man has allegedly carried out seven bank robberies at knifepoint along with several retail liquor thefts. According to the affidavit filed on Oct. 17, the FBI suspects the first bank robbery occurred on Nov. 24, 2021. The same man is alleged to have stolen more than $35,800 through this string of robberies.

More recently, minutes after 39-year-old Haris Matchalovas’s suspected robbery of Evanston Huntington Bank on Aug. 3, 2022, he reportedly went to the Mettawa Costco and proceeded to allegedly steal five cases of cognac. According to an FBI analysis of the Costco surveillance video, a man matching Matchalovas’s description entered the store and loaded a cart with three cases of Remy Martin cognac and two cases of D’Usse cognac. The man was then seen avoiding the cashiers and leaving through the emergency exit before driving away.

Six days later a man matching Matchalovas’s description is said to have entered a Walmart and allegedly stolen hundreds of dollars worth of liquor. The Niles Walmart surveillance shows a man allegedly stealing $366 worth of liquor. About an hour later a man matching the same description enters the Glenview Costco. The surveillance video shows the man loading a cart with approximately four cases of liquor and then leaving through the emergency exit.

Matchalovas is reported to have used the same red Cadillac for the alleged retail thefts at Glenview Costco, Mettawa Costco and Niles Walmart as well as the Evanston Huntington Bank robbery. A knife was not suspected to be used in the instances of retail theft. The car is said to be owned by Matchalovas’s parents, whom he lives with. One of the elements connecting Matchalovas to these alleged crimes is an uninflated Winnie the Pooh-themed children’s pool toy which was visible in the back of the red Cadillac.

Currently, Matchalovas has only been charged with the Aug. 3 robbery of the Evanston Huntington Bank.

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter