Miller Lite Unveils Holiday Collection - Rum Raiders

Miller Lite reveals its newest holiday marketing delights. This year Miller Lite is launching a collection featuring holiday-inspired items including comfy beer-inspired knitwear and festive can-holder ornaments as well as what could be the world’s first Holiday Tree Keg Stand.

The beer company is no stranger to holiday advertisements, in previous years Miller has announced some pretty creative holiday-themed beer items. Last year, Miller High Life launched a gingerbread “dive bar” house and Miller Lite also debuted Beernaments which are back this year by popular demand.

This year, Miller Lite has updated its signature knitwear line with new seasonal designs along with its second batch of decorative can-holding tree ornaments. This beer ornament koozies now support cans up to 12 oz. The Beernaments fit snugly around standard-size beer cans and ship in sets of six.

Beernaments aren’t the only holiday edition for Miller Lite, the company is also releasing Christmas Tree Keg Stands. The limited edition Christmas Tree Keg Stand is a fully-functioning tree stand designed to fit perfectly around a quarter-barrel keg of Miller Lite. The tree stand can hold up to a five-foot tree. Gathering around the Christmas tree is even better when there is easy access to fresh cold beer.

“This season there’s truly no better gift to leave under a beer lover’s tree than the tree stand itself!” said Sofia Colucci, Global VP of Miller family of brands. “Last year, we decorated the tree with Beernaments and this year, we’re literally putting the gift of Miller Time right under the tree with the Christmas Tree Keg Stand.”

The knitwear, Beernaments and the Christmas Tree Keg Stand go on sale on the brand’s website Nov. 10. The tree and Miller Lite keg are not included with the purchase of the tree stand. The Christmas Tree Keg Stand will be available for purchase in limited quantities while supplies last.