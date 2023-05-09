UFC’s Aljamain Sterling Sets Sights on Own Rum Brand After Success of Conor McGregor’s Proper Twelve Whiskey

Bantamweight UFC fighter, Aljamain Sterling is looking to launch his own rum brand. He is seeking the help and advice of seasoned spirits brand owner and UFC champion Conor McGregor, according to recent comments.

In a post-match media press conference after the split decision win over Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title at UFC 288, Sterling revealed his plans to launch his own rum line. The idea was inspired by the success of McGregor’s whiskey brand, Proper Twelve.

Aljamain Sterling hopes to to enlist Conor McGregor’s help with launching his own rum line 🍹 #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/BMCNVMj0tS — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 7, 2023

Sterling stated, “Conor [McGregor] is my guy, Proper Twelve Baby!” He further added “I would like to talk to Conor [McGregor] about pursuing my own rum career with my own drink…I’m looking to still launch my own line. I got some stuff lined up. Some designs, some things like that in the works.”

The rum brand hopeful, admitted to enjoying drinking but has recently forgone alcohol as part of his training camp. This abstention was a first for the fighter, at least in a long while. It may be safe to assume the fighter is looking forward to drinking again, especially if it’s rum.

Sterling praised McGregor as a pioneer of the sport despite some trouble that the fighter may have stirred up. Sterling added that he sees launching his own rum brand as a new adventure and a way to set himself up for the future once his UFC career comes to a close.

“Life is about creating new adventures and things like that. Eventually, this door [UFC career] is gonna close, I wanna make sure I set myself up,” commented Sterling.

Unlike tequila which has a plethora of celebrity-owned brands, if Sterling does, in fact, create his own rum brand, he will be among the few celebrity rum brands out there.

No details about where the rum will be produced or what style it will be, have been released as of yet. Keep an eye out on Rum Raiders for updates on Sterling’s rum brand journey.

