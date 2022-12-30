Contactless Alcohol Vending Machine Created by Tech Startup — Wave of the Future or More AI Controversy?

An Arizona-based tech startup called BOXX unveils a new contactless alcohol vending machine. The startup claims this technology is the world’s first of its kind.

Retired Las Vegas Raiders player Lamarr Houston along with technology entrepreneur Lauren Smee founded BOXX in 2020. They saw an opportunity to change how alcohol is sold and served.

The technology is said to aim towards helping solve the labor shortage issues faced by the hospitality, events and stadium industries. The alcohol vending machine is meant to allow customers to easily purchase and dispense booze without assistance.

This technology may help would-be employers in a post-covid world. However, it may leave potential employees scrambling to find work where it was once plentiful. Labor shortages aren’t entirely based on an unwanting job market but also on pay and labor conditions. Therefore, this tech may be sidestepping the real labor storage issues.

The vending machine uses artificial intelligence software (AI) to ensure the customer is over 21 including AI-based facial matching. It is unclear if identification is required for purchase.

According to EIN Presswire, Lauren Smee said, “This process takes less than 15 seconds, and once their age is validated, the customer can begin shopping the inventory.”

BOXX had a successful debut at the CES tech event and is now preparing for a mega market launch starting in Arizona.

While the technology has the potential to make purchasing alcohol more convenient, it likely won’t start replacing liquor stores anytime soon.

It will be necessary for these machines to have a limited selection and partnerships will likely consist of big names in the alcoholic beverage industry. Therefore, premium and small-scale producers will likely still rely on traditional retailers to sell their wares.

Some fear AI as it slowly takes on more and more roles in society but there are clear benefits to the use of this technology. The question is whether the benefits will outweigh the potential downfalls. Time will tell how successful this type of vending machine will be.

Read Next:

Diageo to Make Zero Carbon Glass Bottles For Sustainable Future

Dictador Hires a New CEO From an Unlikely Source: Artificial Intelligence

Tesla Autopilot Didn’t Prevent Drunk Driver Crash, Man Arrested for DUI