Copalli Rum Celebrates Earth Day With Cocktails for a Cause Campaign

Copalli rum from Belize is revisiting its Cocktails for A Cause program this year. The charitable campaign partners with bars, restaurants and retailers to raise funds for organizations that support environmentally responsible initiatives. The program will run during the month of April in honor of Earth Day on April 22.

“Sustainability is core to the DNA of Copalli Rum, not just a marketing initiative,” said Brian Baker, CMO of Copalli USA. “Last year this program raised more than $7K thanks to the creativity of our partners in the hospitality community and the support of our fans. We’re excited to re-engage with consumers and our partners in the on and off-premise again this year to raise funds for local organizations while reinforcing the importance of being environmentally responsible.”

Copalli Rum is sustainably produced in the heart of the rainforest in southern Belize. The Copal Tree Distillery is designed to have as low a carbon footprint as possible, fueled by 100% biomass, with production waste returning to the ground as agricultural inputs. Copalli Rum is made from just three ingredients: organic sugarcane juice, rainwater and yeast. The distillery currently makes three different expressions – white, barrel-aged and cacao-infused rum.

During the month of April, participating bars and restaurants in California, Florida and New York will create special cocktails using any of the Copalli Rum expressions. These curated cocktails will come with a custom garnish which can be easily planted to grow wildflowers. The plantable garnishes spread wildflowers which help support the ecosystem by providing bees with nectar and pollen.

The paper disc is embedded with a mix of annual and perennial wildflower seeds including Black-Eyed Susan, Catchfly, Corn Poppy, English Daisy, Spurred Snapdragon and Sweet Alyssum.

On the backside of every garnish is a QR code for participants to scan to learn more about the program and the organizations which are benefiting. For each featured cocktail that is sold during April, $1 will be donated to local charities such as Food Forward in Southern California, Foodwise in Northern California, Rainforest Trust in Florida, and the Billion Oyster Project in New York. A list of participating bars and eateries may be found here.

To join in on the fun simply buy a Copalli Rum cocktail from one of the participating locations and sow your own wildflowers wherever your heart desires.

Copalli Rum will also be donating $5 for each bottle purchased online during the month of April to the Rainforest Trust.

