A Coquito Kit From Candela Mamajuana Arrives in Time for the Holidays

The Dominican spiced rum brand, Candela Mamajuana, has launched a new Coquito Kit Gift Set just in time for the holiday season. The kit contains everything needed to make this deliciously sweet and creamy holiday cocktail.

Mamajuana is the native spiced rum of the Dominican Republic and dates back hundreds of years. Candela Mamajuana is a blend of Dominican rums infused with spices and honey.

“The first time I enjoyed mamajuana in the Dominican Republic, I was blown away by its delicious taste. After learning about its incredible history, I was inspired to learn how to make it so that I could share it with others,” said the co-founder of Candela, Alejandro Russo. “Candela Mamajuana represents more than a drink, it represents an entire culture and centuries worth of history. It’s meant to be enjoyed together in celebrating life.”

Spiced rums like Candela go well in coquito and add more of the familiar spices associated with the holiday season.

Coquito is similar to a Caribbean version of eggnog made with rum and various kinds of milk and spices. It is very popular around the holidays in countries like Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The kit has everything from a bottle of Candela rum to glassware for serving with four limited edition decorated coquito glasses. Additionally, the kit includes everything needed to make the cocktail with the canned ingredients needed for Coquito: Condensed Milk, Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream and Evaporated Milk. There is also a recipe card to guide in the cocktail creation.

The Coquito Kit Gift Set is currently on the market and retails for $60. The kits are sold exclusively online and will be available for shipment anywhere in the United States. Shipments will begin in mid-November.