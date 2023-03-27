Couple Finding Box Full of Vintage Wine Under Their House After Spring Cleaning

Ingrid and her husband were cleaning out a storage space when they came across a surprising find, a box full of vintage wine. She enlisted the help of Reddit’s wine experts to help figure out exactly what they found.

The 28-year-old and her husband were making room in the storage area under their house in the Hills area of Sydney.

“We decided to store some clean things under the house,” Ingrid told Newsweek. “While clearing out what was already there, they pulled some items out.

“He was complaining of a box being in the way so I told him he should just move it aside, but he said it was very heavy,” said Ingrid. “Both of us struggled to pull it out and opened it up. To our surprise, there were about a dozen old wine bottles there.”

The bottles of wine said 1969 on the label making them at least 50 years old.

“We carefully cleaned them up and had a look, some were definitely bad, and others look OK,” she said. “The labels were very degraded, so we did some internet searching and found the label in a library archive.”

It turned out the wine came from a well-known south Australian winery. The labels read South Australian Modbury Estate which is located in what is now Wyn Vale in Adelaide, South Australia.

She continued, “We still don’t know if they have any value but hope to find out more.”

The couple was curious how much the 50-year-old wine could be worth and went to Reddit’s r/wine for advice.

The post read, “I just found 10 bottles of 50 year old wine under my house. Labels are deteriorated but I found the original. I can’t find out any info on it. Looks like some are stuffed and some good. Were stored standing up I think.”

One Reddit user responded, “Always a cool piece of wine history, digging out old Australian Hermitages. I doubt they’ll be good, but sometimes these old Hermitages can be spectacular.”

Ingrid followed up by letting the community know that, “the first [bottle of wine] was off, the cork was shriveled and it smelt soooo bad.”

It is possible the bottles were put there by the original owners since the couple indicated the house was built around the same time as the bottles’ vintage.

It appears the wine was likely not stored properly, but some of the bottles may still be good. At least, one Redditor is eagerly awaiting any tasting notes Ingrid and her husband can provide. In 2011, a man found 59 bottles of rum from the 1780s making it the world’s oldest rum to be found to date. Basements can be full of all kinds of treasures.

