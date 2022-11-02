Cutwater Releases RTD Cocktail Heaters to Warm up With This Winter

Cutwater unveils its newest line of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails called Heaters. The release of these new warming cocktails comes just in time for the colder months ahead.

Cutwater is based in San Diego, California. The distillery produces a number of spirits including whiskey, gin, tequila, mezcal and rum. The brand also produces a large selection of canned cocktails using its spirits.

The Heaters come in three different flavors, Whiskey Hot Toddy, Vodka Apple Pie and Hot Buttered Rum. These pre-batched drinks are 40% ABV and come in 375ml bottles. The only thing needed to complete the cocktails is hot water. The brand directs to pour hot water over one shot of the high-proof mixer and stir. There is enough of the cocktail in each bottle to make about 8 drinks.

According to Forbes, the co-founder and master distiller at Cutwater, Yuseff Cherney, said, “at Cutwater, we never stop innovating—we’re always looking for new ways to bring bar-quality cocktails to our fans in new, easy-to-enjoy forms.”

“Cutwater Heaters are a new but natural expansion of our cocktail line made with real spirits. These classic warm, comfort cocktails are perfect for sipping after a long day on the ski slopes or at home in front of a fire,” said Cherney

The Cutwater Heaters are currently available in California, Colorado and Massachusetts, with additional distribution elsewhere to come throughout the winter months. The retail price of the cocktails is said to be $14.

