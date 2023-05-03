 Dead Man’s Fingers Introduces New Vanilla Flavor to Lineup
Jessica GlemanMay 3rd, 2023, 3:33 pm

UK Spiced Rum brand, Dead Man’s Fingers, has announced that is expanding its range with the addition of a new Vanilla flavor. The new flavor is packaged in a clear bottled made from a portion of recycled glass. 

The brand is most known for its spiced rum but it also makes a variety of flavored rums including mango, pineapple, cherry, hemp, coconut, coffee and more. Dead Man’s Fingers also produces a line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails and its own tequila made in Mexico. 

The vanilla flavor rum-based spirit has a 35% ABV and is meant to be paired with cola or used to make a rum-based cocktail. However, the new spirit isn’t called a rum, unlike the many other flavored rums the brand produces. This one in particular is deemed a Vanilla Spirit Drink on the brand’s website and on the bottle’s label. No matter the title, the vanilla flavor edition is made from rum with natural flavorings.     

Rachel Adams, Global marketing director, Halewood Artisanal Spirits, comments: “Vanilla is a deliciously indulgent flavor that of course has strong associations with rum. We really wanted to dial that up for our newest launch, creating a really luxurious tasting liquid which pairs perfectly with cola and mixes well into cocktails. We’re also excited to unveil the new clear bottle design, which not only guarantees strong stand out on shelf, but is also made using increased volumes of recycled glass”.

The vanilla variant is available for order now or alternatively will be available across the UK at Asda stores from mid-May with a suggested retail price of  £28 ($35).

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman

