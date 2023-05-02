Deep Eddy Vodka Doesn’t Spill the Tea, It Drops it With New Hard Tea Seltzer Line

Austin, Texas vodka brand, Deep Eddy has announced the launch of its newest line of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages. The Deep Eddy Vodka + Tea Hard Seltzers made their debut by dropping the tea for its fans literally. This new line follows the brand’s entry into the canned RTD segment with Deep Eddy Vodka + Soda.

The new Vodka + Tea Hard Seltzers will be available in a variety of flavors, including lemon tea, sweet tea and peach tea. Deep Eddy’s hard seltzers are made with real vodka, tea and juices with a touch of carbonation.

“From the first sip, Deep Eddy’s newest tea seltzers are the perfect balance of refreshing and flavorful. Staying true to the brand’s roots, they are made with real fruit and ingredients — never sacrificing great taste,” says Hannah Venhoff, Vice President of Deep Eddy Vodka. “As the hard seltzer category continues to grow and vodka-based seltzers truly take the lead, Deep Eddy is uniquely positioned to innovate in this space, offering new hard seltzers to our lineup for a simple beverage that is light, refreshing and easy. Moreover, the new Tea variety is a nod to our origin story with Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka being the first flavor introduced under the Deep Eddy name.”

Deep Eddy announced its new line of seltzers on social media with a dramatic flair. The brand hinted at the release with multiple posts leading its followers through a “tea minus” style countdown on its Instagram indicating its plans to drop the tea on its newest product. When the metaphorical clock struck zero, Deep Eddy released a video showing a can of the Deep Eddy Vodka + Tea Hard being dropped from a helicopter at 5,000 feet with a miniature parachute. After they joked “we don’t spill the tea. We drop it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by deepeddyvodka (@deepeddyvodka)

Each can of Deep Eddy Vodka + Tea Hard Seltzer has a 4.5% ABV and is 180 calories. The hard seltzers are available nationwide in a 6-pack variety with a suggested retail price of $16.99.

