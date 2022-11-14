Deputy Sheriff Arrested for Alleged DUI While on Duty

This weekend a now-former deputy sheriff was arrested for alleged DUI after showing up to a call for service while reportedly under the influence. The deputy was a part of the Placer County sheriff’s office in California.

On Saturday morning, Deputy Allahno Hughes pulled up to a call for service according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Hughes was driving a marked Placer County Sheriff patrol car at the time of the incident.

“It is our commitment to provide continuous transparency to our community, and as such, we are sharing a highly disappointing incident that occurred involving one of our newly-hired deputies,” said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

Sheriff’s personnel already at the scene suspected Hughes was under the influence. They then confronted him about his state.

It was decided that California Highway Patrol should be contacted. Shortly after an officer responded in order to conduct a field sobriety test.

A breathalyzer test was administered and Hughes was determined to have a blood alcohol level of 0.13%. Consequently, he was arrested for DUI and booked into the South Placer Jail.

The incident has resulted in Hughes being released from his probationary employment with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and he is no longer working for their department.

“We want to remind our community that the sheriff’s office in no way condones such behavior, as we hold our deputies to the highest of standards,” said the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is in progress to determine if Hughes had contact with any members of the public while under the influence on Saturday morning.

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter