Dictador Hires a New CEO From an Unlikely Source: AI

The Columbian-based rum producer, Dictador, has taken a step into the future. The company has just announced hiring a human-like AI robot as a CEO, in an unprecedented move that is likely to make waves. The new CEO is said to be a female named Mika. According to the announcement, a contract was signed on Aug. 30, 2022, and Mika’s career as the first-ever AI CEO began on Sept. 1, 2022.

As CEO, Mika will be a Dictador board member and responsible for the Arthouse Spirits DAO project. Part of this will involve communication with the DAO community on Dictador’s behalf.

President of Dictador Europe, Marek Szdoldrowski commented, “Dictator’s board decision is revolutionary and bold at the same time. This first human-like robot, with AI, in a company structure, will change the world as we know it, forever.”

Back in April, Dictador announced it was launching the first “closed community of high-net-worth individuals, investors and like-minded luxury consumers which is powered by NFTs.”

In an interview with Forbes, the Dictador Strategy Director Ken Grier said,

“Our upcoming project offers DAO membership. Effectively this is an internet community, enabled by Dictador, which pulls capital together in the form of Treasury club stock comprising unique Dictador investment-grade bottles and casks.

To access this club, consumers pay $1,000 and for this, they get an extraordinary and beautiful one-of-a-kind NFT digital artwork of a bottle relief depicting a city/city district (executed in line with an idea by famous street artist M-City) e.g., a Paris arrondissement, a New York borough or even a whole city like Cannes, which has the potential to increase in value in its own right.”

Daniel Langer, chief executive of the Équité and a professor of luxury strategy at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., remarked that “After impressive and inspiring endeavors around the metaverse, NFTs, and the Arthouse Spirits DAO, the new initiative underlines the push into the future: the world’s first CEO that is an AI-powered robot.”

The inclusion of the AI CEO makes the DAO project even more exclusive. However, it will not affect the normal consumer and will be unlikely to change the world anytime soon.

It hasn’t been disclosed what Mika’s workload will be or her salary for that matter, but hopefully she can still take it up with HR.

