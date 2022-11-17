World's Most Expensive Rum? Dictador Unveils $1 Billion Rum Collection

The Columbian rum producer Dictador has unveiled the M-City Golden Cities series, which could very well be the world’s most expensive rum collection. The limited edition rum collection will have an estimated value of $1 billion.

It is described by the brand as the “introduction of the equivalent of haute couture in the world of the most exclusive spirits.”

For those who would want to purchase one of these rare and exclusive bottles you might need to be in a member of the aristocracy because sales are by “invitation only.” Dictador states that this series is for only the “most discerning individuals in the world.” The brand says it is looking for “elite connoisseurs” and tastemakers of extraordinary vision and inspiration.”

The price for a bottle for the M-City Golden Cities series starts at $1.5 million, however, each bottle’s value is dependent on several of the customizable factors and the specifications that can be chosen by the buyer.

The lucky few who have the opportunity and the wallet to purchase one of these exclusive bottles will be offered the opportunity to visit Dictador’s art-masters distillery in Cartagena, Colombia. At the distillery, they will create their own one-of-a-kind blended rum from a selection of 110 private casks.

The buyer may select from the private casks of the Parra Family to create their own blend. This cask collection has been carefully selected for its extraordinary character and range of vintages available. This means that each bottle of rum contains a unique blend made with the help of Dictador’s master blender, Hernan Parra.

Not only is the rum contained in the bottle unique and non-repeatable the bottle itself is personalized for each individual buyer. The blended rum will be presented in a handmade 24-carat gold one-liter bottle created by contemporary artist M-City. Each distinctive bottle will depict an embossed map of a city that is personalized to the owner’s preference. Each bottle will only showcase an individual city only once, underlining the ‘once-in-a-lifetime character’ of each blend.

Once the whole collection of Dictador M-City bottlings reaches a combined value of US$1bn, the collection will be concluded and no further bottles will be sold. The first few bottles have already started to be sold to a very select few.

Read more about Dictador’s rare collections here and find out about the brand’s AI CEO here.