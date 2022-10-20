Dictador Showcases Indigenous Art with New Release

Today Dictador launched the newest addition to the Dictador’s TOTEM Series, MOPA MOPA. This is the second edition, the first edition was Dictador Wixárika.

Dictador has been located in Cartagena, Colombia for more than 40 years. Colombia is said to be one of the three largest sugar cane producers in the world. Dictador is produced at the Destilería Colombiana and supervised by Hernan Parra, the third general rum producer of the Family Parra.

According to Dictador, TOTEM was established to preserve cultural diversity, encourage traditionalism in art and honor indigenous artisans and their techniques, dating back centuries.

MOPA MOPA is a limited edition release with only 360 bottles. Each bottle has been hand-decorated b Colombian artists. This collection is said to represent this historic, ancient art form but is also a symbol of the love and respect these artisans have for their homeland and its rich culture.

Mopa Mopa is a native South American phenolic resin that has been used for centuries in cultural contexts by artisans in the region of Pasto, Colombia. It is used to decorate ceremonial dirking cups known as ‘Qeros.’ The process involves sheets of flexible resin being extracted from trees of the genus Elaeagia which grows in mountainous regions of western South America.

Dictador has said the people involved are crucial in the making of these limited-edition bottles and this process cannot be automated. The process of harvesting Mopa Mopa and the knowledge of the Pasto varnish application are considered under threat due to deforestation and agricultural encroachment.

Fifteen unique designs are in this set with a limited number of bottles for each pattern. The age of the rum is said to be from 34-40 years old.

The Dictador MOPA MOPA will be available for sale in Dictador’s online store starting today, October 20. The prices start €3,600 – €4,800 EUR (about $3,500 to $4,700 USD).

Find a video discussing MOPA MOPA here.

Find current Dictador reviews here.