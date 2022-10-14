Diplomático Releases Single Vintage 2007 for Prestige Range

Venezuelan rum brand Diplomático has released a 2007 Single Vintage bottling. The rum is another addition to the brand’s Prestige Range.

The rum joins the Prestige Range Vintage collection, which is comprised of bottlings that master blenders have initially set aside because they have been matured in a ‘unique or extraordinary way’.

The Prestige Range also comprises Diplomático Ambassador Selection and Single Vintages from the years 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004 and 2005.

The Vintage 2007 was aged for 12 years mainly in ex-bourbon barrels and single malt whisky casks, it was finished for one extra year in Oloroso sherry casks.

“With a bright dark amber color, the 2007 Single Vintage opens with harmonious notes of ripe red fruits accompanied with aromas of vanilla, spices and chocolate that provide a delicate and subtle aromatic balance,” said master blender Nelson Hernandez according to Spirits Business.

Hernandez continued: “Sweet notes of ripe fruit, wood, chocolate and coffee are perceived on the palate, adding a composed roundness and smoothness that leads to a long-lasting and velvety finish.”

The brand recommends drinking the vintage neat paired with some dark chocolate.

Recently the Diplomático brand was purchased for an undisclosed sum by whiskey giant Brown-Forman in their first-ever acquisition of a rum brand. The deal is expected to close within 90 days, subject to certain conditions.

You can purchase the rum this month for an RSP of $117. Find it here.

Find reviews for other Diplomático rums here.