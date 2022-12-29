Disney Charges $185 for a Single Sweet Shot of Booze for the Holidays

Alcohol is a growing part of the Disney experience at their various theme parks. This is a big shift from the once booze-free areas originally planned by Walt Disney himself. From profit springs opportunity though and as one might come to expect for Disney, the prices are never cheap. However, one holiday season special is attempting to push the boundaries of affordability for guests with a shot that could cost you $185.

During the holidays, the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at Disneyland sets up a pop-up cart. The holiday cart sells Mickey-shaped gingerbread, Christmas cookies and other treats. The cart also sells alcohol including a Holiday Hot Apple Cider, normally for $8, but for an additional $9 ($17 total) it can be spiked with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Baileys, RumChata or Grand Marrier.

Additionally, this year the hotel introduced new waffle shots. The shots vessel themselves are made from waffle cones and are available with a number of different liquors options. One mysterious waffle shot has a price tag that says “inquire,” which is not usually a sign of a good deal. This waffle shot comes with Remy Martin Louis XIII Grand Champagne Cognac.

Typically, a bottle of this Remy Martin cognac iteration sells for upwards of $4000.

According to SFGATE, the shot with Remy Martin goes for $185. Oddly, this is actually a deal if you consider how much a shot from a bottle of alcohol worth $4,000 plus would cost, which is roughly $230 for a standard shot, at least at market value. A single serve of this particular Remy in a bar would probably be at least double that.

Most people might not want to drink an ultra-premium cognac out of a dessert shot glass and cognac purists would likely not be pleased. However, it might be worth taking advantage of while it lasts at Disneyland.

