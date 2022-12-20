‘Go Find a Bar’: Disney Guest Told to Leave Star Wars Themed Cantina for Asking Too Many Questions, Says Reddit User

The way a recent guest was treated at Oga’s Cantina had them questioning why adults like going to Disneyland. The Disney cantina is a part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park.

A Reddit user took to the platform to complain about how Disney cast members appear to be getting ruder. They said on their most recent trip that they were met with “bitter attitudes, short responses and sassy remarks.”

u/Additional_law_6730 (the Guest) commented on this post to share the original poster’s sentiments. They told a story about getting kicked out of Oga’s Cantina for apparently asking too many questions.

The Guest said, “I asked which drink was the strongest,” explaining that they don’t really like sweet drinks and their go-to is vodka sodas.

This may have been a hard task for the cast member since most of the drinks on the menu appear to have a fruit juice or sweet-flavored alcohol component.

If a guest was looking for a dryer rum drink they might be out of luck because the rum cocktails options seem quite sweet. The Yub Nub drink in particular uses Malibu Pineapple Rum, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, citrus juices and passion fruit. Not necessarily a combination of flavors that one would consider not sweet, but for $29 extra the Yub Nub comes in a souvenir Endor mug; so, there is that.

According to the post, instead of being offered recommendations, “the guy at Oga’s gave me a lecture about how I should just leave and go find a bar.” The Guest continued, “Everyone else was either neutral or rude.”

Inside the Magic, pointed out that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, in particular, is quite exclusive and sells out right away. Therefore, for a guest to be told to leave can be very disappointing. The Guest said, “honestly after going I’m not sure why adults like going to Disneyland so much.”

Recently, sober guests visited Pym’s Lab and were told their only option was to buy alcohol if they wanted the souvenir glasses that come with the drinks.