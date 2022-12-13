Disneyland Forced Sober Guests to Purchase Alcohol According To Reddit Post

A visit to Disneyland wasn’t so magical for two sober guests. When they went to one of Disney California Adventure’s newest dining experiences Pym Testing Lab, next to the Avengers Campus, they seemed very disappointed with the whole affair.

Pym is a reference to the Ant-Man series which includes Hope Pym, Yellow Jacket, and Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man.

The tagline for the Pym Tasting Lab reads, “Don’t shrink from the opportunity to check out what’s brewing at this innovative beverage laboratory, including specialty craft beers and beer cocktails.”

“The lab serves craft beers and themed “Pym Particle-infused cocktail experiments.” If you were excepting rum from these experiences you will be sorely disappointed because, even for their Tropical Hurricane Cocktail, Disney uses vodka instead of rum.

Reddit user u/joevasion (the guest) really wanted to purchase a glass beaker in which the lab serves alcohol. However, the guest and their partner are both sober. When asked for a virgin cocktail instead, they were met with an unexpected response.

“They would NOT sell it to me without alcohol,” the Guest said. “I pleaded with the lady, telling her that me and my lady don’t drink. She didn’t care at all. Her solution was for me to buy it and throw the alcohol right in the garbage next to me and keep the cup, even though my girl wanted a non-alcoholic drink from there.”

Despite the guest offering to pay full price for a cocktail without alcohol, the Disney Cast Member refused. “They’d rather be wasteful than swap out a drink? Makes no sense man, really boggles my mind,” the Guest said.

“I think it’s ludicrous that a company won’t give you an alcoholic/non-alcoholic option for a godd*mn cup, and the only option is to be completely wasteful,” reads the post.

The original post has since been deleted by the user possibly after suffering some negative comments from other Reddit users.