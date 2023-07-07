 Distillery Located Inside Historic Castle Debuts World Rum Day Collection
Jessica GlemanJul 7th, 2023, 4:03 pm
(Photo: Hensol Castle Distillery)

Hensol Castle Distillery has announced the debut of its first line of rums. As the UK’s only distillery located within a castle, the new collection is named after a former resident of the castle itself, Judge Jenkins. The launch of the rum line arrives just in time for World Rum Day on July 8, 2023.

Judge David Jenkins, after which the new rum is named, was the grandson of Richard Jenkins, who built and resided in Hensol Castle in the late 17th century with his family. Described as a scholar, a gentleman, a man of honor and a person of discerning taste. His story is one of revolution and revolt, imprisonment and hope. It is in the spirit of Judge Jenkins that Hensol Castle Distillery decided to create the line of rums. 

According to News From Wales, Chris Leeke, Managing Director of  Hesol Castle Distillery said: “Judge Jenkins is woven into the tapestry of Hensol Castle’s history and what better way to honor the legend himself than by creating a fiery spirit with his namesake. Since launching, we have made great strides in the gin market, achieving many awards and accolades, and felt it was now the perfect time to expand our range and offer our customers a high-quality, delicious rum. It is such a versatile spirit that has seen phenomenal growth over the last few years and it makes sense for us to go on this journey.”

The Welsh brand is known for its award-winning gins and has expanded its repertoire with the two new rums. The new line includes two distinct flavored rums, a Spiced Rum and a Maraschino Cherry Spiced Rum.

The rums are distilled in the cellars of the 400-year-old castle, the Judge Jenkins rum range undergoes a unique distillation process to achieve the spiced rum flavors. The rum is flavored using the same process the distillery team uses to make gin. A three-times distilled rum from the  Caribbean is used as the base. The rum is distilled once more in the castle, along with fresh fruit and spices. Finally, the four-times distilled rum is then blended and oxygenated with pure Welsh water.

The Spiced rum contains vanilla, fresh lime & orange peel, spiced berries, cinnamon, nutmeg and Cocoa beans and is bottled at 40% ABV. The Maraschino Cherry Spiced Rum goes through the same process and extra distillation with the addition of natural Maraschino & Morello Cherries, as well as a little sugar to tone down the tart notes of the fruit and has 37.5% ABV. 

The two new bottles will be available to purchase directly from the Hensol Castle Distillery website from World Rum Day on 8th July 2023. The rums go for £30 (around $38.50 USD) per bottle.  

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

