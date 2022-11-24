Don Papa Collabs With Boozy Ice Cream Brand for an Ube Colada Frozen Treat

Filipino rum brand, Don Papa, has joined up with the boozy ice cream brand, Aubi & Ramsa to make an ube flavored colada ice cream that benefits a conservation and wildlife foundation.

Don Papa rum is made from a fine strain of cane used to create rich “Black Gold” molasses. Once distilled, the rum is then aged for 7 years in ex-bourbon American oak barrels, which lends to a heavy vanilla aroma and flavor.

Aubi & Ramsa makes alcohol-infused ice creams with alcohol brands all across the world. They have a lineup of whiskey, gin, tequila, champagne and rum. They carry flavors such as Mango Mai Tai also made with Don Papa rum and The Dirty Mojito made with Zacapa 23.

The newest addition to its lineup is the Ube Colada made in collaboration with Don Papa. The Proceeds from the sale of this ice cream will benefit the Talarak Foundation, which conserves and restores the native wildlife of Negros, Philippines, the home of Don Papa.

Ube is a type of yam native to the Philipines where Don Papa rum also hails from. It has a distinct purple color and is used in many desserts across southeast Asian countries because of its inherent sweetness. The yam adds a striking purple hue and a delicious nutty flavor to the ice cream. The combination of the smooth vanilla, oak and fruity notes in Don Papa goes well with coconut and ube from the ice cream.

The ice cream brand infuses its range of ice creams and sorbets with alcohol to make frozen versions of popular cocktails while maintaining boozy integrity. Aubi & Ramsa has locations in Miami, New York City and Las Vegas. Their products are available for purchase at their locations as well as on its online store.

The Ube Colada ice cream is available until Dec 31.

