Don Papa Rum Special Release Brings Tennessee to Philippines

Announced today, the Filipino brand Don Papa Rum has launched its newest expression, Don Papa Rye Aged Rum. The rum will be a limited edition special release currently available in select markets across the US for an SRP of $54.99.

The Philippines now ranks as the third largest rum market in the world, after India and the United States. Don Papa is said to be the first premium single-island rum from the Philippines and is described as a small batch rum from the Philippine island of Negros Occidental.

This new rum was distilled from local molasses on Negros and aged for four years in first-fill American rye casks beneath Mt. Kanlaon, the ancient and still-active volcano at the heart of the island.

According to the brand, the nose is lush fruit and salted caramel, giving way to spice notes of cracked black pepper, cedar and mint. On the palate are dried fruit, toasted oak and wild honey with a velvety texture. The finish leaves lingering impressions of warming spice and dark chocolate.

Stephen Carroll, founder of Don Papa Rum asks customers to “imagine a green, lush rye field on a beautiful Tennessee spring day merging with a warm tropical shower blowing in from the Philippine sea.” Carroll continued, “This is the backdrop for Don Papa Rye Aged Rum — combining the intense granular spice notes of American Rye barrels and our very own black gold molasses rum, resulting in a beautifully balanced, silky smooth and complex new rum.”

The Don Papa Rye Aged Rum is bottled at 45% ABV. It is said to borrow from a tradition of high-proof American whiskeys.

Don Papa Rye Aged Rum is expressed to be a welcome addition to the Don Papa portfolio. Don Papa Rum is available now at select retailers.

