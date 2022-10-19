Don Q Releases ‘True Gem’ Rum With a Cognac Cask Finish

Puerto Rican rum makers, Don Q are releasing the first of their three new, high-end cask finished rums. The first is a new Double Aged Cognac Cask Finish.

The brand Don Q was launched in 1934 and took its name from the literary figure Don Quixote. The distillery behind the brand is Destilería Serrallés located in the city of Ponce, Puerto Rico. This distillery also produces Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum.

The new Cognac Cask Finish is a limited-edition release from the minds of Master Blender Liza Cordero and Maestra Ronera Silvia Santiago. Cordero is the first female rum blender in Puerto Rico and has been with the company for nearly half a century.

“We crafted the Double Aged Cognac Cask Finish with a blend of rare Puerto Rican rums and finished with the finest of cognac to create an elegant expression that’s ideal for sipping neat or served in a spirit forward cocktail,” said Santiago in a statement. “This new rum is a true gem and delivers beyond the expected.”

The Don Q Double Aged Cognac Cask Finish is a blend of rums made from single and multiple-column distillation. The distillate was initially aged five to eight years in American white oak barrels before spending an additional two years in French oak cognac casks.

The Robb Report shared that the tasting notes include oaky tannins, molasses, dried fruits and an astringent finish on the palate.

The rum is bottled at 49.5% ABV which is meant to allow more of the character of the spirit to come through.

Only 1,200 bottles will be available in the US. The SRP is $79.99.

Find current reviews of Don Q rums here.