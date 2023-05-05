Rum Roundup: Every Double Gold Winner for Rum at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) results are in and the world’s best rums for this year have been decided. When it comes to awards competitions in the drinks industry, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is considered to be of the highest prestige. Last week, the SWFC announced the results of this year’s competition. We’re bringing you an overview of which rums earned Double Gold to keep you up to date on the top-rated rums for this year.

Why is the San Francisco World Spirits Competition so Prestigious?

Organized by the Tasting Alliance and founded in 2000, this competition is the oldest and largest competition of its kind. The SFWSC brings together top-tier judges who are experienced, knowledge spirits critics. Also, judges do a blind tasting of each spirit to ensure a lack of bias.

What does the Double Gold Medal mean?

SWSWC judges award spirits Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals. A Gold medal indicates, “Exceptional spirits that are near the pinnacle of achievement; these products set the standard for their categories.”

Double Gold means a spirit is even more exceptional. This is because SFWSC only awards a Double Gold when an entry receives a Gold from all members of the judging panel. Above this award is Platinum which requires a spirit to receive Double Gold for three consecutive years, which is not an easy feat.

Every Double Gold Winner for Rum at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

In a few instances, the regions were misrepresented due to the blending of rums and we have corrected this. Some submissions use rums from multiple regions like Plantation 3 Star and Ten to One. Both of which had Jamacia as the region, but this is not entirely accurate due to the nature of blended rum.

Flavored Rums

USA, Massachusetts: Glen Pharmer Distillery, Reserve Spiced Rum, 40% ABV

White Rum

USA, Washington D.C.: Cotton & Reed, White Rum, 40% ABV

Blend from the Caribbean: Ten To One (Jamaica), White Rum, 45% ABV

Blend from Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad: Plantation Rum, Three Stars, 41.2% ABV

Rhum Agricole

Grenada: Renegade, Rum Single Farm Origin: Hope, 50% ABV

Dark/Gold Rum

Switzerland: Rumundo, Depth Edition Rum, 46% ABV

United Kingdom: Black Tot, Master Blender’s Reserve 2022, 54.4% ABV

USA, Ohio: Echo Spirits, Queen’s Share Rum, 54% ABV

Venezuela: Pampero, Aniversario Rum, 40% ABV

Venezuela: Caribu, Ron Caribu Selection Solera, 40% ABV.

Extra-Aged Rum – 5 Years and Older

Barbados and Mauritius: Equiano, Original Rum (A Journey of Discovery), 43% ABV

Blend from the Caribbean: Ten To One, Black History Month Artist Edition, 43% ABV

Panama: Ron Abuelo, Ron Abuelo Two Oaks, 40% ABV

USA, Arizona: Regalo de Vida, Gran Reserva Rum, 53% ABV

USA, Pennsylvania: Maggie’s Farm, Single Barrel, 55% ABV

Venezuela: Ron Carupano, 18 Reserve Limitada Rum, 40% ABV

Venezuela: Ron Carupano, 21 Reserva Privada Rum, 40% ABV

Venezuela: Ron Añejo Calazan, Reserva Rum, 40% ABV

Read Next:

Roundup: Every Whiskey That Won a Double Gold Medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Every Gin That Won a Double Gold Medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The Rise of Mexican Rum