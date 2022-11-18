Alleged Drunk Driver Thanked Officer for Pulling Him Over and Asked for a Hug

On Wednesday a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer observed a black Jeep Cherokee driving erratically. The man behind the wheel was determined to be a probable drunk driver after failing a roadside breath test. The incident occurred in Langford, British Columbia in Canada. The situation ended in what could be considered a stereotypically Canadian way.

According to statements from the police released on Thursday, a West Shore RCMP patrol officer was in the area of the 2600-block of Sooke Road investigating a separate matter. He then saw the previously described vehicle drive over a grassy median and head westbound on Sooke Road.

The officer proceeded to pull over the Jeep and the driver of the vehicle was identified as a 23-year-old man. This individual is said to have shown signs of alcohol intoxication. A roadside breathalyzer test was administered and it was indicated that the driver failed this test.

The man was then issued a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was ordered to be impounded for 30 days.

Police then said the RCMP officer drove the man home. When they arrived at his door, the alleged drunk driver thanked the officer and asked for a hug.

“We don’t often get thanked for the job we do, especially by those who find themselves on the opposite side of the law,” said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar according to CTV News Vancouver Island.

“It was nice for the officer and for the rest of us at West Shore RCMP to hear this.”

The statements from RCMP did not appear to indicate whether the officer obliged the man’s request for a hug. Regardless, the incident ended on a heartwarming note when so many DUIs can have disastrous consequences.

Mounties wanted to remind drivers to expect more roadside impairment checks as the holiday season approaches.