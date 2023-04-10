Drunk Florida Man Curses at Children in Disney Springs, Tells Police They ‘Better Hope He Is Never Their Nurse’

A Florida man pleaded not guilty to trespassing in March according to Orange Circuit Court records. The charge came after Orange County sheriffs arrested the man, Edward Stephenson, for getting drunk and causing a scene at Disney Springs.

The sheriff’s office recently released documents relating to the case that occurred on Jan. 15.

While at Disney Springs, Stephenson visited Once Upon a Toy and several other stores where he was “being belligerent and cursing at/in front of children.”

Disney Security asked the 30-year-old to leave, at which point Stephenson switched his rage towards the Disney employees and began swearing and making “derogatory comments”.

Stephenson’s brother attempted to calm him down, but he reacted in a threatening manner by clenching his fists and appearing ready to fight. Stephenson’s brother decided to get away from the situation and leave him alone.

Authorities escorted him to the Lime Garage, where a family member could pick him up. However, the arrested report obtained by WDW News Today indicated that “it was later determined that Mr. Stephenson had upset his family because of his actions, and they refused to come pick him up.”

At this point, law enforcement had to lead him to the pick-up area where Stephenson could take an Uber. Stephenson decided to record officers on his phone.

“While doing so, he continued to walk and not change direction when small children and families were walking,” the arrest report said. “He would sway into their paths and then tell them [to] get out of his way while waving his trespass warning in their faces. Mr. Stephenson was told multiple times to keep walking towards the exit, and he would stop to record and curse at deputies.”

Stephenson refused to call an Uber and continued to act aggressively with families and young children in the vicinity. He also got excessively close to law enforcement and reportedly spat in one deputy’s face accidentally.

“It took three deputies to place his arms behind his back and secure him,” Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report said.

Once secured, he continued to tell deputies he was going to sue. Stephenson also declared that he was a Registered Nurse and told deputies they had “better hope he is never [their] nurse in an Emergency Room” in a threatening manner.

Sheriffs arrested him and took him to Orange County Jail. Disney wanted Stephenson charged with trespass according to WDW News Today. Court records indicated that his attorney, Jonathan Meltz, is requesting Stephenson be placed in a pretrial diversion program.

