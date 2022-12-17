Drunk Florida Man Allegedly Sets Police Car Ablaze and Goes Back to the Bar

A drunk Florida man set a Hernando County Sheriff’s marked patrol car on fire last week. The incident occurred in the area of Northcliffe Boulevard and Portillo Road in Spring Hill, Florida.

Around 5:00 p.m. 911 operators were getting calls about a vehicle on fire. Sheriff deputies arrived to find a marked patrol car on fire which they promptly extinguished.

Anthony Thomas Tarduno is said to have left a bar on Northcliffe Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. at which point he decided to set the car on fire.

“While walking, Tarduno noticed the patrol vehicle and decided he’d like to set it on fire,” said Hernando County Sheriff’s office in a statement. “He went to a nearby dumpster and grabbed a bag of garbage. Tarduno then placed the bag under the patrol vehicle and used a lighter to set it ablaze.”

After lighting the car on fire, Tarduno told police he went back to the bar.

Then, the Sheriff’s office said, “Several minutes later, Tarduno said he ‘felt bad’ and returned to the scene to confess.”

Tarduno is said to have been cooperative with officers, “even telling detectives he was a ‘professional arsonist’ and has been arrested and convicted for similar offenses,” said police.

The statement continues, “Tarduno also stated he did not target the vehicle because it was a patrol car, and any car that had been parked there would have been set on fire.”

In addition to the patrol car, another vehicle that was parked nearby was also damaged by the fire.

Tarduno is currently being held in the Hernando County Detention Center.