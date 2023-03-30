Mid-Flight Fiasco Ends in Arrest: Drunk Man Downs Bottle of Rum Before Boarding Plane, Assaults Officers

A drunk man on a plane was arrested and charged with abusing his family and assaulting three off-duty police officers. The incident occurred on a flight from Tenerife to Gatwick on March 14. Before boarding the plane, the man drank an entire bottle of rum according to reports.

Edgar Emsins bought and drank a whole bottle of Captain Morgan rum at the airport before boarding his flight. The 36-year-old became aggressive on the plane including becoming abusive toward his own family as well as members of the cabin crew.

Eventually, three off-duty police officers helped to subdue Emsins. While being restrained, Emsins shouted and tried to headbutt the officers. Then, authorities arrested him when the plane landed at Gatwick Airport.

The following day, he appeared before the Crawley Magistrates Court and admitted to three counts of assault by beating and one count of being drunk on board an aircraft, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The court sentenced Emsins to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Additionally, the court required him to pay a fine.

According to statements obtained by Canarian Weekly, Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken said, “Emsins’ behavior was completely unacceptable. Cabin crew and other passengers should not have to put up with drunk and abusive behavior on board an aircraft. The three off-duty officers showed great professionalism to safely detain him so that he could be immediately arrested.”

Warncken continued, “This case is a warning about the dangers of consuming alcohol before boarding flights, and demonstrates our determination to catch offenders who are drunk on board.”

Unruly, drunk passengers on planes appear a near-consistent occurrence on flights nowadays. Airport and flight personnel have the authority to prohibit intoxicated passengers from boarding the plane and the right to refuse service of alcohol. However, it is not always easy to make this determination and sometimes it isn’t obvious there is a problem until it’s too late. These incidents may force airlines and airports to become stricter on policies surrounding alcohol.

