’10 out of 10 Drunk’ Mom Punches Guest’s Teeth out Over Spilled Wine, Gender Reveal Party Gone Wrong

Gender reveal parties have a tendency to go wrong. A recent one ended in a brawl after a mom punches another guest in the face, prosecutor says. The incident occurred back in October.

The 22-year-old Megan Ware reportedly punched fellow guest Emma Mitchell after she spilled wine on her dress. Mitchell ended up having two of her teeth knocked out.

According to the New York Post, the mom of two, Ware followed Mitchell out of the pub and reportedly assaulted her.

The prosecutor, Laura Simpson said, “They went to the Victoria Pub and left at 2 a.m. but as they were heading towards a taxi rank Miss Mitchell stated that she felt somebody, the defendant, behind her pulling her hair.”

Simpson continued, saying that Mitchell was hit by Ware with “substantial force” and it was “so hard, it knocked two of her bottom teeth out.

“A police officer saw the assault on Miss Mitchell and he pulled the defendant away from her,” Simpson said.

“Officers arrested the defendant, but she continued to be abusive and was shouting and swearing,” Simpson added. “The defendant was later interviewed and recalled being very drunk. She recalled being in a fight following someone pouring a drink over her.”

Also, Ware told police she was, “10 out of 10 drunk” and she could not remember who had spilled the drink on her.

Additionally, police discovered Ware had allegedly assaulted another woman Emma Pinnington by pulling her hair.

Ware pleaded guilty at the Chester Magistrates’ Count to two counts of assault as well as being drunk and disorderly. Magistrates imposed a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on Ware for eight weeks and she was ordered to pay both Mitchell and Pinnington in compensation.

Read Next:

Butler Arrested at Airport After Buying $6,000 Worth of Alcohol on Former Boss’s Dime

See Florida Man Commit Buggy Burglary, Uses Children’s Cart to Break into Liquor Store

Tesla Autopilot Didn’t Prevent Drunk Driver Crash, Man Arrested for DUI