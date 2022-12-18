Going off the Rails: Drunk Train Driver Reportedly Ignores Stops and Uses Loudspeaker to Rant About Job

Police arrested a drunk train driver in Germany after he ignored several station stops and used the loudspeaker to complain about his job and company. The incident occurred on a route through Stuttgart, the capital of southwest Germany’s Württemberg state.

After a woman’s daughter did not get off the train at the stop in Rutesheim, 25 kilometers west of Sttugarttraveling, she alerted police.

This was one of several stops the 43-year-old train driver ignored. At other stops, the man either did not open the doors or did so with considerable delay, according to News 360.

The police said the driver made several announcements criticizing his job and his company during the train’s journey.

The driver was able to make another turn on his unscheduled route before the police could arrest him.

No one was hurt during this odd train ride and presumably, the mother and daughter have since been reunited.

Police administered a blood alcohol level test and the train driver was well above the limit. His BAC was around 2.8 grams of alcohol per liter of blood.

RTL Today suspects to achieve this man’s BAC, a 180-pound man would have to consume 20 beers within five hours. When converted to US BAC levels, this is about 0.28 which is well above the standard 0.08 limit.

Police are investigating the man for suspicion of dangerous interference with rail traffic. The specificity of the crime adds to the off-the-rails nature of this case.