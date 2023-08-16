‘Drunk’ US Tourists Stuck in Eiffel Tower Overnight, Found Asleep Next Morning

Eiffel Tower employees found two American tourists sleeping in a restricted area early Monday morning. The pair reportedly got stuck because they were too drunk to find their way out.

The tourist bought tickets to enter the Eiffel Tower at 10:40 P.M. on Sunday but didn’t make it to the exit. Rather, they reportedly hopped over a security barrier into an area of the monument that is normally closed to the public. This area is located between the tower’s second and third floors and would be the duo’s resting place for the evening.

Security guards found the men prior to the tower opening to the public at 9 A.M. Firefighters, including rescue specialists trained to handle dangerous heights, were called to remove the tourists said Eiffel Tower operator Société d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE).

The men were escorted to the seventh district police station in Paris for questioning. SETE stated it planned to file a criminal complaint against the tourists.

Paris prosecutors told AFP news agency that the two men “appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were.”

The incident reportedly caused the opening of the Eiffel Tower to be delayed on Monday morning.

