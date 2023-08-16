 ‘Drunk’ US Tourists Stuck in Eiffel Tower Overnight, Found Asleep Next Morning
Jessica GlemanAug 16th, 2023, 11:04 am
(Photo: Xuan Nguyen/Unsplash)

Eiffel Tower employees found two American tourists sleeping in a restricted area early Monday morning. The pair reportedly got stuck because they were too drunk to find their way out. 

The tourist bought tickets to enter the Eiffel Tower at 10:40 P.M. on Sunday but didn’t make it to the exit. Rather, they reportedly hopped over a security barrier into an area of the monument that is normally closed to the public. This area is located between the tower’s second and third floors and would be the duo’s resting place for the evening.

Security guards found the men prior to the tower opening to the public at 9 A.M. Firefighters, including rescue specialists trained to handle dangerous heights, were called to remove the tourists said Eiffel Tower operator Société d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE). 

The men were escorted to the seventh district police station in Paris for questioning. SETE stated it planned to file a criminal complaint against the tourists. 

Paris prosecutors told AFP news agency that the two men “appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were.” 

The incident reportedly caused the opening of the Eiffel Tower to be delayed on Monday morning. 

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Rum Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

