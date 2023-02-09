Drunken Man Attempts to Steal the Body of Dead Former Russian President Lenin From Tomb

On Feb. 6, a drunk man attempted to break into the stone mausoleum where former Soviet Russian President Vladimir Lenin is held and steal the body. The tomb is located in the Red Square in the center of Moscow, Russia, and is heavily guarded.

When Lenin died on Jan. 21, 1924, he did not leave instructions for his burial. Soviet leaders at the time were opposed to preserving his body, but for two months after his death huge crowds gathered to pay their respects. Eventually, it was decided the body should be embalmed and in 1930 the mausoleum was built and visitors are still allowed to see the former communist leader.

During the night of the incident, police noted a man acting suspiciously near Lenin’s tomb. Then, the man began pulling at the door and trying to get inside. At this point, police detained him before he was able to get inside.

“The incident happened on the night of February 6,” said a police spokesperson in statements obtained by Sloboden Pečat. “A man was arrested when he tried to break into the mausoleum where Vladimir Lenin’s body is located and remove it. It was later discovered that the man was drunk.”

During questioning, the unnamed man reportedly tried to escape several times. He eventually admitted that he intended to steal Lenin’s body while intoxicated, but could not explain his motives.

It is unclear if the man was charged or released from custody. According to reports, the doctors that were called to the scene indicated that the man may have a mental disorder due to alcohol consumption.

