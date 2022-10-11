Kellogg’s Announces Eggo Nog With Sugarland Distilling Co.

Kellogg’s has announced a new Eggo flavored adult egg nog in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Co. in time for the holidays. Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream is a rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes.

Kellogg’s is typically known for its numerous snacks and cereals. The new Eggo Nog is a first for the Eggo brand. The new sippin’ cream is said to pair perfectly with Eggo waffles.

“The holidays are exhausting for parents – from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves,” said Marketing Director for Eggo, Joe Beauprez. “We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved ‘evening me time.’ Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles – maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream – Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L’Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year.”

Fans of the television show Moonshiners may recognize Sugarlands Distilling Co. The distillery is based out of Gatlinburg, Tennessee and many of the products feature familiar faces from the Discovery Channel show. The company has a variety of offerings including Mark and Digger’s Hazelnut Rum and several sippin’ creams.

“We’re very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin’ Cream. Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle,” said Greg Eidam, Sugarlands Master Distiller. “We’re confident this tasty twist on the classic holiday treat will have parents longing for their ‘evening me time,’ all holiday season long.”

The Eggo Nog is available on the Sugarland website and will be available throughout the holiday season.