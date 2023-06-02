Pop Star Ellie Goulding Serves up New Line of Canned Cocktails

Served, the award-winning ready-to-drink brand, co-owned by Ellie Goulding is launching a new range of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails.

The Seved range is crafted in Herefordshire, UK where the musician and pop idol grew up. The brand focuses on sustainability and the use of natural ingredients to make enjoyable beverages.

Served will initially launch a trio of summertime sippers, Mojito, Passion Fruit Martini, and Pina Colada. The 8% ABV canned cocktails will join the brand’s already popular lineup of hard seltzers. The new cocktails are made with rum or vodka and real fruit. The cocktails will contain no added sugar, instead the RTDs will be naturally sweetened with the fruit alone.

According to About Drinks , Served co-founder, Ellie Goulding stated, “Our hard seltzers continue to grow rapidly, with category-leading performance in retailers like Ocado and Morrisons, so it’s hugely exciting to build on this momentum as we launch our premium ready-to-drink cocktails.” “We set out to create cocktails that are as fresh and delicious as the ones in your favourite bar, but in a convenient format, allowing everyone to enjoy a high-quality drinking experience, wherever they choose. I call myself our ‘chief tasting officer’ as I taste every recipe with my team and the quality and flavor is second to none.” “Our award-winning drinks are made for modern lifestyles without compromising flavour – for those who want to live life to the full, never miss a moment, and tread lightly on our planet.”

All of the Served cocktails are made with sustainability in mind using sustainable packaging and working alongside carbon offsetting projects. The brand uses what is deemed “wonky” fruit in its drinks, to prevent waste of produce that would have otherwise gone to waste for aesthetic reasons alone.

The brand states its carbon footprint on every can to show its commitment to positively impacting the environment. Also, the Served cocktails will be amongst the first ready-to-drink cocktail brands to offer full ingredient and nutritional information on the pack.

Served cocktails are priced at £3.00 ($3.73 USD) per 250ml can and be purchased through Amazon and the Served website. The cocktails can also be found throughout the UK.

