Tesla Autopilot Didn’t Prevent Drunk Driver Crash, Man Arrested for DUI

A California man was arrested after wrecking his car and testing well over the legal blood alcohol limit, police say. The incident occurred in the area of Circlewood Dr. in Paradise, CA. The man was reportedly using Tesla autopilot at the time of the crash.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Paradise Police Department (PPD) received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Circlewood Dr area. During the officers’ search, they found a red Tesla Model S that had gone off the roadway.

ABC’s KRCR reported that Police found 51-year-old Eric Nieves inside the vehicle. He had only sustained minor injuries. Nieves refused medical attention according to the PPD.

The Tesla went up an embankment and through two separate fences before coming to a stop on top of a rock about 50 feet away from the roadway, the officers said.

Nieves displayed signs of intoxication. He provided officers with a breath sample which showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.25%. This result is three times more than the legal California limit of 0.08%.

Nieves told officers that he was using the Tesla’s autopilot feature while also using his cellphone during the incident.

The suspicious vehicle initially reported to PPD was determined to be Nieves’ car.

Police arrested Nieves and took him to a nearby hospital for medical clearance. Also, PPD issued Nieves a criminal citation and released him to hospital staff.

Elon Musk’s Telsa technology has once again failed to prevent a crash and its continued labeling as an “autopilot” feature appears to be somewhat misguided.