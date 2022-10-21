The Essential Glassware for Rum Lovers - Rum Raiders

Just as every good carpenter needs the right tools, a rum drinker needs the right glassware to make their rum drinks shine. Glassware choices are very important to not only how a drink is presented but to its overall aroma and even taste. Whether you’re drinking rum neat or in a popular version of a cocktail, there is a perfect glass for every occasion.

Here are the essential glasses every rum lover needs:

For Drinking Neat – Glencairn

This style of glass is perfect for drinking rum neat. The shape of a Glencairn helps to trap the aromas of rum and the small opening allows for a proper nose of the rum. The short bottom allows for the drinker to gently warm the rum with the heat of their hand, thus bringing out more of the aromatics. Aroma is very important for tasting because most of what people taste is actually based on scent. Sometimes rums run a bit high in esters and this glass isn’t always the best option, but it is considered one of the best glass shapes for tasting spirits in general.

For Fruity Cocktails – Hurricane Glass

The hurricane glass was likely invented at Pat O’Brien’s bar in New Orleans, sometime in the 1940s and is probably named after its shape which is similar to that of a hurricane lamp. It is possible the namesake cocktail invented at Pat O’Brien’s is the reason for the name. Whatever the origin, this glass style is perfect for rum cocktails with lots of fruit juice because it holds 20 ounces of liquid, which is much more than the standard 12 ounces. This is the perfect glass for a hurricane or piña colada.

For Classic Cocktails – Coupe

One of the most iconic cocktail glasses around the world is the coupe. It is rumored that the coupe glass was designed by King Louis XVI of France and molded the shape of the glass after his wife, Marie Antoinette’s breast. Odd origin aside, the glass is hugely popular in the cocktail sphere and is the perfect glass for a classic daiquiri. Many rum drinks are suitable for this glass style, as they are made for strong shaken/stirred drinks. The long stem helps to keep the drinks cool as they are sipped.

For Tropical Drinks – Unique Glassware/Fruit

Tiki is known for sweet tropical drinks served in the most unique and interesting glassware. Tropical bars provide glasses in all sorts of figures and shapes, from classic ‘Tiki’ figures to versions of the death star from star wars. The possibilities are endless for what a tropical drink can be served in, but the fun glassware heightens the experience and transports you somewhere else more tropical. Fans of the tropical bars even collect this style of glass and display them proudly.

If all else fails with glassware, tropical drinks are always served best in a fruit. Using the fruit that is in the cocktail is very environmental in a sense and as another bonus it makes one feel like they are on vacation sipping a sweet rum drink out of a coconut or pineapple. Just add an umbrella to have a professional-looking beach drink.