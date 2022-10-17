Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Burglary Charges

Today Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to the alleged theft of bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home. This is one of several accusations of Miller’s bizarre actions.

The 30-year-old Miller has been involved in several big-budget films. They are most known for their roles as superhero, “The Flash” in several “Justice League” movies and will be starring in the upcoming film “The Flash”, expected to be released next year. He is also known for his role as Credence Barebone in the “Harry Potter” spin-off “Fantastic Beasts.”

An incident report indicated that police were notified on May 1 of a burglary complaint in Stamford, Vermont. Miller was charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling after an investigation of surveillance video and statements. They were issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division for arraignment.

If convicted this charge can be punishable with up to 25 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $1000.

The homeowner of the place where the burglary allegedly took place said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years. He had purchased the house a year and a half ago in the same town as Miller had also purchased a home, as reported by The Hill.

The actor appeared on Monday, Oct. 17 through remote video with their lawyer Lisa Shelkrot from Burlington for the arraignment in Bennington. Miller pleaded not guilty to a felony burglary charge. Miller agreed to conditions that they not have any contact with the homeowner or go to the residence where the alleged theft occurred.

In March of this year, Miller also had allegations of disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in Hawaii where they were arrested and charged. In 2020, Miller was identified in a video showing them choking a woman and throwing her to the ground at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.