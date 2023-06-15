Father’s Day Rum Gift Guide - Rum Raiders

Father’s Day is a celebration recognizing and honoring all the great things our Fathers and Father figures do for us. Show the dad in your life just how much you care by giving them the perfect bottle of rum they can enjoy along with their favorite activities.

For Fans of Rock N’ Roll

Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum

If your dad was into Van Halen or 80’s rock in general then he will really appreciate this rum. Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum is owned by some of the most rocking guys around, Sammy Hagar and Rick Springfield. The Red Rocker has a line of rums including white, kola spiced and macadamia nut-flavored rums.

KISS Rum Kollection

The Heavy Metal dads will get a kick out of these rums created by the glam band KISS. The KISS Rum Kollection offers a selection of dark rums from the Caribbean, such as Detroit Rock Rum, Black Diamond Rum and Monstrum. Pops can “rock n’ roll all night” with one of these rums.

For the Book Worm

Papa’s Pilar Rye Cask Finish

This rum is great for dads that always have their heads in a book. This rum comes from a distillery that takes not only its name but its entire inspiration from one of the greatest novelists of all time, Ernest Hemingway. The Papa’s Pilar Rye Cask Finish has 43% ABV and was finished in bourbon, port, and Spanish oloroso sherry barrels with further maturation in ex-straight rye whiskey barrels. Papas can read their favorite novel while enjoying a nice stiff drink just like Hemingway with this gift.

For the Sports Fans

Hit N’ Run 8 Year Rum

This rum has baseball fanatics covered. Hit N’ Run is Dominican brand and the 8 year is a blend of specially selected aged rums, The youngest being no less than 8 years old. From the referential name to the baseball bat shaped bottle this rum is a home run for any dad that loves the popular sport.

For the Dad who Likes to try New Things

Holmes Cay Réunion Island Rums

Holmes Cay’s newest editions come from a rarely seen locale. The Rhum Agricole and Grand Arôme Single Origin rums hail from Réunion Island off the coast of Madagascar. Rum from this area is rare and has a unique taste that can only be found in the terroir of the island. Dear ole dad can go on a vacation to the Indian Ocean every time he sips on one of these rums.

Kavo Greek Island Rum

Kavo is the world’s first Greek rum to be produced from local ingredients in the European nation. Kavo has a base of white rum, infused with unique local fruits and herbs found on the islands of Greece. This botanical rum would give any rum enthusiast father a new and exciting experience.

For the Collectors

Mount Gay Master Blender Series – PX Sherry Cask Expression

Some fathers demand the best of the best and the rarest of the rare for their own collections. If your dad needs something that is limited, unique and of quality then the newest edition to Mount Gay’s Master blender series is just the rum. The PX sherry cask expression is the sixth and latest edition of the limited edition line. This rum aged for an astounding 20 years in ex-bourbon barrels finishing maturation for an additional year in rare PX Sherry casks. This expression is limited to just 4,200 bottles and has a price tag of around $270.

If your dad is more of a fan of whiskey then check out the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Subscription. The club offers the opportunity to try a new and exciting whiskey every month curated by our very own Spirits Critic Jay West.