Popular Tonic Brand, Fever-Tree Announces New Mixers For Easy Cocktails

Fever-Tree, the brand most known for its wide range of tonics and sodas, is now introducing a new range of cocktail mixers. The new mixers will help consumers craft some of the most beloved cocktails, the Bloody Mary and the Margarita, with ease.

Fever-Tree is most known for its range of carbonated tonics and sodas in a variety of flavors. It is the go-to brand for bars serving up G&T’s and vodka sodas but now is now looking to tap into the at-home ‘bartender’ market with its ready-to-go cocktail mixes. The new cocktail range includes a bloody mary, a margarita and a lite margarita mixes.

Charles Gibb, CEO of Fever-Tree North America stated, “We’re just scratching the surface of the potential growth and innovation in the premium cocktail mixer category. Like with carbonated mixers, the non-carbonated category is primed for tremendous growth and represents a bigger market opportunity than tonic water alone. It’s the perfect time for Fever-Tree to enter the market.”

Margaritas and bloody marys are sometimes time-consuming to make and can include a long list of ingredients. The brand is looking to make things easier for people who want to enjoy a cocktail at home without all the stress. To make one of these cocktails all one needs to do is pour the spirit of their choice.

“We know our customers are looking for a delicious cocktail mixer that they can easily recreate their favorite bar order with the premium liquor of their choice. We also know they’re hoping to recreate the bar experience while in the comfort of their own home with friends and family, or even by themselves, without the noise and crowd of an actual bar. Our new Bloody Mary and Light & Classic Margarita mix are the delicious and authentic answer to that quest with the added benefit of the quality and taste that they’ve come to expect from Fever-Tree products,” said Brand Director, Emma White.

The Classic Bloody Mary Mix is said to be made with real Californian tomatoes with a unique blend of spices. Just add vodka to make a classic bloody mary. Mix it up by adding tequila for a bloody maria or rum for a cubanita.

The Classic Margarita Mix is made with Mexican Limes, Mexican agave & a touch of Spanish sea salt. Simply add tequila or mezcal and shake or stir over ice for an effortless margarita.

The Light Margarita Mix is made with the same blend of ingredients as the Classic Margarita but with 58% less sugar & calories. The mix is only 50 calories per 40z serving- not including the alcohol.

White also stated, “Both enthusiasts of the Fever-Tree Range as well as these beloved cocktails will taste that our three delicious liquids offer a complex, yet balance of delicious flavors. This superior profile comes from the blend of quality California tomatoes, bright Mexican limes, and unique spices that have been carefully crafted the honor our commitment of sourcing the finest ingredients.”

The new mixers are currently available nationwide at retailers and online at ReserveBar. Each bottle is 750 ml and has a suggested retail price of $7.99.

Read Next:

The 3 Best Cocktails Made for a Taurus

Better Ingredients, Better Cocktail: Top 5 Tonics to Pair With Your Favorite Gin