‘Completely Soaked in Urine’: Flight Crew Failed to Act After Drunk Man Exposes Himself and Urinates on Elderly Woman

A drunk man reportedly exposed himself and then urinated on an elderly woman during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Air India released a statement shared by Asian News International on Twitter today. The incident occurred on Nov. 26, 2022. In the aftermath of being peed on, the woman claims the flight crew failed to act and was inconsiderate of her situation. Allegedly, the crew even asked her to return to her soiled seat.

According to Indian Express, Air India said: “We are aware of the incident involving a passenger who had behaved in an unacceptable manner, affecting another.”

After peeing on his female co-passenger, the reportedly intoxicated man allegedly faced no consequences from the flight crew. More than a month later, the woman reported the incident to Air India and only then was the complaint given to the police on Dec. 28.

Air India has now taken some form of action after banning the man for “30 days or till the decision of the internal committee, whichever is earlier.”

The airline said, “if found guilty, action will be taken against the unruly passenger as per regulatory guidelines.”

The woman wrote a letter to Air India group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran obtained by Indian Express. In the following letter, the woman describes the mistreatment by the flight crew.

“My clothes, shoes and bag were completely soaked in urine. The stewardess followed me to the seat, verified that it smelled of urine, and sprayed disinfectant on my bag and shoes. The bag contained my passport, travel documents and currency, among other items, and I wanted to immediately check the safety of the contents. I asked the stewardess to help me retrieve my bag, but she initially refused to touch the bag, and also told me to pick up my shoes and clean them myself in the bathroom.

“When I started cleaning my own bag, then she began to assist. I was given a set of pajamas and disposable slippers to change into. After changing, I stood near the toilet for about 20 minutes. I asked for a change of seat but was informed that there were no seats available,” read the letter.

Air India has somewhat admitted fault. In a statement, the company said, “We’ve also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on the part of Air India’s crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation.”

According to further details obtained by Daily Star, the women state, “I subsequently learned from a fellow passenger that several seats were available in First Class and he suggested to the crew that I be moved into one of those rather than being forced to sit in a soiled seat.

“Clearly, the crew did not feel that taking care of a distressed passenger was a priority.”

Also, the woman reportedly was not taken care of after disembarking despite being promised a wheelchair in order to leave more quickly.

The Delhi Police booked the man on charges of molestation and indecent act. However, the man left the without facing any action from the airline, police said.

It was not stated if the reportedly drunk man was drinking alcohol during the flight or prior to boarding. Whether the man faces any consequences for his alleged actions will remain to be seen. Regardless, the woman’s claims appear quite damning for the airline in its treatment of passengers during a crisis.

