Florida Rum Distilleries Respond to Storm on Social Media

As Hurricane Ian makes its way towards land, Florida rum distilleries around the state are treating the Cat. 4 as any seasoned Floridian might expect. Some are casually prepping for the impending storm by having sales on the most important of all hurricane rations, rum. Others on social media show their togetherness with a sense of humor and cocktail recipes to get Floridians through the potentially long rainy days ahead.

Floridians typically approach hurricanes with a mild sense of caution and a lot of jokes. Most approach hurricane preparedness with an abundance of booze after stocking up on water and food of course.

Several rum distilleries are helping with prep kits by having flash sales making sure everyone can afford the essentials, mainly copious amounts of rum.

Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery in Cape Coral is offering %10 off today and tomorrow in their distillery shop.

At the Tampa Bay Rum Company in Ybor City (neighborhood of Tampa), there is a buy one bottle, get the second at half price sale tomorrow during their special hours.

Sugar Works Distillery in New Smyrna Beach and Siesta Key Rum in Sarasota provided a friendly reminder to their followers to keep the liquor cabinet stocked and to stay safe during the hurricane.

Revenge Rum offered an aptly themed cocktail like the Hurricane Bolt, as they said it’s “The perfect cocktail for your hurricane party this week.”

Some distillers are so Floridian that you just have to give them the props they deserve. Paul Menta of Key West Legal Rum said when asked about his readiness, “You prepared? Answer – hell ya carbs, rum, kiteboarding, and identification.” He preps for hurricanes by going out and lobstering to gather food stock like no other.

Hopefully, all the distilleries remain intact and keep out of harm’s way during the storm.

Stay safe Florida and drink plenty of rum!

