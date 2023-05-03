Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Wine on Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz

A Florida woman allegedly assaulted Representative Matt Gaetz during a wine festival this past Saturday. The incident occurred at the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival held in Miramar Beach. The woman admitted to having been drinking but claims the whole thing was an accident.

Police jailed Selena J. Chambers, who is a Pushcart Prize-nominated writer of horror stories, and charged her with battery on an elected official and one count of simple battery. Reportedly, the 41-year-old swore at Gaetz and his wife prior to throwing her drink at the Florida representative. She proceeded to then give the congressman the middle finger while she walked away.

Chambers said she had been drinking at the event, but communicated to officers that she had tripped and spilled her drink on Rep. Gaetz reported the Post.

“Representative Gaetz said Chambers and another female had been walking past him and his family cursing at them,” according to the police report obtained by ABC. “He believed both females had recognized him as a United States Representative.”

A witness to the incident, Blaine Odom was speaking with Gaetz when Chambers allegedly began cursing at the congressman.

“Blaine Odom said he was speaking with Representative Gaetz and saw Selena Chambers swearing loudly at them. Chambers was carrying a drink in her right hand. Chambers thrust the container into the air and the beverage from the drink landed on Representative Gaetz and on Odom’s right shoulder,” as indicated by police documents.

However, Chambers’ friend said she was the one actually swearing at the Florida Republican and not Chambers. The police did not arrest the friend.

“Chambers then walked away yelling and flipping him off. “Odom said he observed the drink land on Representative Gaetz and also on him,” continued the police report. “Odom said he wanted to press charges against Chambers.”

In a statement, Gaetz identified Chambers as “a registered Democrat and self-described member of the ‘Resistance.’”

Gaetz said, “I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised. I will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves. Thank you to the Walton County Sheriff’s office for taking swift action.”

Previously, another woman threw a drink at Gaetz during a town hall meeting in 2019. In this case, the court sentenced the woman to 15 days in jail.

The Walton County Jail released Chambers on a $1,000 bond on Sunday and the case is pending trial. She faces a felony charge of battery on an elected official and a misdemeanor charge of simple battery.

