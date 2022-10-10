Florida Woman Steals Over $1000 Worth of Liquor From Publix

On Oct. 6 a Florida woman was arrested for possible involvement with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, Florida.

The most recent indecent occurred on Sept. 17 when 27-year-old Tyesha Shantel Bradley and an unidentified woman entered the Publix at Shoppes at Boot Ranch in Palm Harbor, FL on 500 East Lake Road, just north of downtown Tampa and Clearwater.

According to the NBC’s News Channel 8 report, a deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the women filled their shopping baskets with liquor bottles. The suspects preceded to bypass the registers and yelled “you can’t f**cking touch me” as they ran past the Publix employee attempting to block their exit. The suspects then got into a dark-colored Nissan Altima with a covered license plate and drove off.

The police report states that 29 liquor bottles were stolen at a value of $1,174.41. The average cost of these bottles is about $40.50. Therefore, it is likely these were not bottom-shelf bottles being stolen.

Florida law dictates liquor cannot be sold at grocery stores. That being the case, the theft occurred at the adjoining Publix Liquor Store and not in the Publix Super Market store itself.

Bradley has been arrested on several occasions for alleged theft. She was identified as a suspect for the Sept. 17 incident because she was previously arrested for stealing from the same Publix location back in June. She was also arrested, along with another woman named Dashawn Shateer Walker, for allegedly stealing 32 bottles of liquor from another business on Sept. 8.

The 32 bottles of liquor were valued at $1697.68.

The estimated total value is almost $3000 worth of liquor from these separate incidents.

Publix has the slogan “Where Shopping is a Pleasure” but these individuals appear to have skipped the shopping part and the experience may end in displeasure.